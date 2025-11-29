Siyad Foundation North Eastern Region Deaf Tournament concludes as Wajir Deaf Community claims historic victory

A landmark moment in the push for inclusivity unfolded in Wajir Town as the first-ever North Eastern Region Deaf Tournament brought together athletes, leaders, and community supporters for a day defined by passion, resilience, and sporting excellence.

The Wajir Deaf Community emerged victorious after securing a narrow 1–0 win against the Dadaab Community in a tense and thrilling final, marking a historic achievement for the region’s deaf athletes.

The tournament not only highlighted athletic talent but also amplified calls for greater recognition and support for the Deaf community across the region.

Organizers and leaders agreed that such events are essential in challenging stereotypes and fostering equal participation in sports and other social spaces.

The victory by the Wajir Deaf Community has been celebrated widely, with many viewing it as a turning point in the visibility and empowerment of persons with disabilities in the North Eastern Region.

The match was presided over by Wajir Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed Abdi, who praised the initiative for creating opportunities for marginalized groups.

He was joined by several distinguished guests, including CEC for Water Services Issa Gorare, Siyad Foundation Project Manager Adan Noor, Municipality Manager Omar Shano, PWDS Northern Kenya Chairman Hafid Maalim, FKF Wajir Branch Chairman Abdinasir Mohamed, and Equity Bank Wajir Manager Abdiqani Omar, among others.

A statement from Abdalla Hassan Siyad, founder of the Siyad Foundation — the organization behind the tournament — emphasized the importance of promoting inclusivity and expanding platforms for the Deaf community.

“At Siyad Foundation, we firmly believe in a world that embraces inclusivity. I remain committed to championing the rights and opportunities of the Deaf community — a community that communicates through sign language with strength and dignity. We continue to affirm that disability is not inability; our brothers and sisters are simply abled differently, and many continue to excel far beyond societal expectations,” said Siyad.

“Our Deaf Community is in need of recognition,” Siyad added, calling on stakeholders to invest more in inclusive programs.

The event concluded with applause and celebrations from players, organizers, and supporters, all united in the belief that this tournament marks the beginning of a new chapter for Deaf sports in northern Kenya.