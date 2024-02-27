SK Macharia Makes Strategic Changes at RMS Amid Mass Exodus by Top Journos

Media Guru Dr SK Macharia announced strategic changes at Royal Media Services, perceived as a move aimed at maintaining market leadership and stop mass exit from the giant media group.

Citizen TV which is under RMS media group and 14 radio stations including Radio Citizen, Inooro FM, Ramogi FM among others, is the market leader in the media industry in Kenya and SK is now targeting to maintain lead over other media stations.

However, the giant media group which has enjoyed market leadership for the past 15 years, has recently faced mass exit of star journalists including Francis Gachuri, Jane Goin, Hassan Mugambi, Charles Odhiambo among others.

All of them joined national and county governments in senior positions which led to a crisis situation at the media group.

In the new changes announced on Tuesday, the Group’s Editorial Director and Head of Strategy, Linus Kaikai, RMS has consolidated the Group’s sports news across all the platforms and created an all-under-one sports section named the RMS Sports Centre.

Radio News Managing Editor, Young Muthomi, will now be the Managing Editor, Radio News and Sports in charge of the RMS Sports Centre, a role that cuts across editorial and administrative responsibilities.

Sports news across TV, Radio and Digital platforms shall be served by editors and reporters operating through and out of the RMS Sports Centre.

Isaac Swila has been promoted and appointed the Head of RMS Sports Centre in charge of coordination of sport coverage needs across all platforms.

“To further realize our objectives, it has become necessary to re-organize our operations and I am consequently delighted to announce the new changes,” stated Kaikai in the Memo to all the RMS staff.

In other crucial changes, long serving Senior Creative Manager Alex Murungi, has been promoted to Head of Creative Services.

Group Production Director, Latifah Ngunjiri announced the changes in a Memo to all the RMS staff.

“We have full confidence that Alex will continue to inspire, motivate and guide the creative team to the highest standards of excellence.”

In the digital department, the Group’s Marketing Director Carol Wanyama has promoted Ephy Mwangi to the position of Head of Digital as well as Renee Syombua Makau who has been promoted to the Group’s Brand Manager of events across all the platforms.

In the ICT department, the Group’s Director of Radio, ICT and Technical Services Fred Afune has promoted Samuel Kibacia to the position of Head of ICT serving across RMS and its affiliates.

Chrispine Otewa has also been promoted to the position of Head of Digital Platforms across RMS and it’s affiliates.

The changes take effect immediately.