Skai Jackson Arrested On Misdemeanor Charges For Alleged Domestic Violence

Skai Jackson was booked and released on misdemeanor charges after an alleged public dispute with her boyfriend. According to TMZ, the actress was arrested last week at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood, Calif., after security witnessed the couple engaged in an argument.

Jackson allegedly pushed the unnamed romantic partner multiple times during the incident. The on-site security detained both parties until law enforcement arrived, per the outlet. According to the tabloid, the 22-year-old and her boyfriend both denied any claims that their disagreement turned physical.

Police allegedly watched video footage of the events and proceeded to take Jackson into custody. Sources informed TMZ that the Jessie actress and her boyfriend pleaded with the police, adamantly claiming that there was no physical altercation, adding that they are happily engaged and expecting a baby together.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information System, arrest records show a Black female named Skai Jackson matching the actress’ physical description was booked and released last week with a $20,000 bail. No court date has been listed in the record viewed by VIBE.

Per TMZ, the case will be reviewed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office which will determine if the charges against Jackson are warranted. Jackson, nor reps for the actress have made a public statement regarding the arrest. This is a developing story that VIBE will update as information becomes available.

In 2016 at age 14, the Disney Channel star was named to TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Teenslist for her advocacy against cyberbullying. Leaning into more mature roles, last year, she starred in the film Sheroes as Daisy, who is introduced as “The Lost Soul” and described as a drug user exploring her sexuality.

