Snoop Dogg Helps Kai Cenat Reclaim Twitch Subscriber Record

Kai Cenat has reclaimed the record for attracting the most Twitch subscribers in a single stream.

The 22-year-old American had been streaming continuously on the platform for the last 30 days and hosted several guests including Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams and Bill Nye.

The number of subscribers amassed in that period was 727,694 – although the final number is still to be confirmed by Twitch.

The figure is more than double the previous record of 326,252 which was set by IronMouse in October – breaking Kai’s previous record from 2023.

Snoop Dogg called Kai on the second day of the stream to talk about his next album and on the fourth day gave him a tour of his Los Angeles home.

Viewers were shown the rapper’s recording booth as well as the property’s other luxuries – among them a basketball court, arcade room and casino.

A few days later the streamer had a video call with tennis legend Williams in which she spoke about her favourite fast food meals.

Williams also revealed her older sister Venus, a fellow Wimbledon champion, was a better tennis coach than her – as she had the patience to teach proper technique.

Mr Nye, a mechanical engineer known for hosting popular children’s TV shows about science, joined Kai at his home.

They held various scientific experiments for viewers including how an ice cube melts quicker on a metallic surface than a plastic one.

These continuous streams – colloquially known as a subathons – are usually held by streamers in an attempt to increase their number of subscribers.

This one was named Mafiathon 2 in honour of Kai’s subscribers, who he dubs the ‘Kai Mafia’.

Viewers take out subscriptions to help support their favourite streamers, with Twitch taking a cut of the money. Prices in the UK start at £4.99.

Kai already has more than 15 million subscribers and pledged that 20% of the money he has earned from this marathon effort will go towards a school he is helping build in Nigeria.

Subathons are supposed to be uninterrupted with guests standing in for Kai while he takes breaks to sleep.

However, not all went to plan with the stream having to be paused after police were called to his home following hoax reports of an emergency.

By BBC News