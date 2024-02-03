Social Media Influencer Kaizer Obed Dies Aged 25

Kaizer Obed, a vibrant and influential figure known for his witty social media presence, breathed his last on Saturday, February 3, while undergoing treatment at the St Francis Community Hospital in Kasarani.

The 25-year-old had been battling appendicitis and was scheduled for surgery on the day of his untimely demise.

Kaizer had carved out a niche for himself in the online sphere, garnering a following with his humorous posts and growing influence.

He was also a key member of the team behind the Grand PR team, a reputable public relations firm.

Eulogies have poured in for Kaizer, with many expressing shock and sadness at his sudden passing.

“Oh God why, why? A brilliant young man, full of life with such a promising future! This is too sad,” Pauline Njoroge mourned.

Others, like Okung Ndege, remembered Kaizer as someone who selflessly put others’ interests above his own and approached his tasks with charming enthusiasm.

Kaizer’s journey was not without its challenges, as he once shared his experience of attempting to join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a recruitment exercise back in 2017.

Despite setbacks, Kaizer Obed remained resilient and made a lasting impact on those around him.