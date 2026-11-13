Somali National Charged Over Fraudulent Acquisition of Kenyan Identity Documents

A Somali national has been charged at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts over the alleged fraudulent acquisition and use of Kenyan identity documents.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Khalid Ali Tahir was arrested at JKIA on October 27, 2026, while attempting to travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Investigations by detectives from the Immigration and Citizen Services Department established grounds for his prosecution, leading to his arraignment on Thursday, November 12.

Tahir faced four charges, including being unlawfully present in Kenya, knowingly presenting an identity card containing false information with intent to deceive, and making false declarations to obtain a Kenyan passport and a temporary permit.

He denied all four charges and was granted a bond of Sh400,000.

The court directed that two Kenyan contact persons provide letters from their respective area chiefs as part of the bond conditions.

Tahir was also ordered to surrender any passport in his possession, with the court directing that a stop order be placed on the relevant documents.

The case will come up for pre-trial on November 25, 2026.

DCI said it remained committed to protecting the integrity of Kenya’s identity documents through investigations and prosecution of individuals involved in fraudulently obtaining or misusing government documents.