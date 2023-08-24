Protests Escalate In Southern Syria Amid Economic Struggles And Fuel Subsidy Cuts

Tensions are escalating in southern Syria as public anger intensifies over the government’s decision to slash fuel subsidies amid hyperinflation and economic hardships.

The recent move has triggered a surge of protests, echoing demands for change and even calling for the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

This wave of dissent marks a significant development in a region that has previously been known for its cautious dealings with the regime.

Videos circulating on social media have captured scenes of unrest, with one clip showing a banner of President Assad being set ablaze in the city of Suweida. Calls for widespread protests have reverberated across Syria, as demonstrators voice grievances against poverty and humiliation, demanding their rights be acknowledged.

The protests in Suweida are noteworthy not only for their intensity but also for the slogans calling for the downfall of President Assad.

Historically, this region, largely populated by the minority Druze sect, has been relatively less vocal in its dissent compared to other parts of the country under government control.

In neighboring Deraa province, where the 2011 pro-democracy uprising originally began, similar protests have emerged. The escalating demonstrations come as Syria’s economic crisis worsens, characterized by currency collapse, hyperinflation, and a soaring poverty rate.

The government’s decision to lift subsidies on petrol and partially on fuel oil has exacerbated the situation, driving fuel prices to unprecedented levels and leaving a significant portion of the population struggling to make ends meet.

Public sector workers are grappling with meager incomes that are now barely worth $20 in black market exchange rates.

Families are finding it increasingly challenging to afford basic necessities, including essential food supplies. Amid these conditions, a new group called “The 10th of August Movement” has emerged, demanding improvements in living conditions and a raise in the minimum wage to $100, among other demands.

While President Assad’s grip on power seems resilient for now, the visible discontent, even within his Alawite sect – a key support base – poses a challenge.

Criticism and calls for action from Alawite community members have raised concerns within the regime. Arrests of individuals like Ahmed Ibrahim Ismail, who publicly voiced dissatisfaction with President Assad’s response to the crisis, highlight the tense atmosphere.

Ismail’s detention mirrors similar stories circulating online, underscoring the heightened scrutiny and repression faced by dissenting voices.

The growing public anger, particularly among the Alawite community, hints at broader sentiments of dissatisfaction that could potentially evolve into a more significant movement against the regime.

