Spain Mounts Biggest Peacetime Disaster Recovery Operation as Death Toll Reaches 211

The deadliest flash floods in Spain’s modern history have killed at least 211 people and dozens were still unaccounted for, four days after torrential rains swept the eastern region of Valencia, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

In a televised statement, Sanchez said the government was sending 5,000 more army troops to help with the searches and clean-up in addition to 2,500 soldiers already deployed.

“It is the biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime,” Sanchez said. “The government is going to mobilize all the resources necessary as long as they are needed.”

The tragedy is already Europe’s worst flood-related disaster since 1967 when at least 500 people died in Portugal.

Hopes of finding survivors were boosted when rescuers found a woman alive after three days trapped in a car park in Montcada, Valencia. Residents burst into applause when Civil Protection Chief Martin Perez announced the news.