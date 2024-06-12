Stacey Dash Net Worth

Stacey Dash, an American actress, has a net worth of $100,000. Dash is best known for her role as Dionne Marie Davenport in the 1995 film “Clueless” and its subsequent television adaptation from 1996 to 1999.

Early Life

Stacey Lauretta Dash was born on January 20, 1967, in The Bronx, New York. She is the daughter of Linda and Dennis Dash and is of African American and Mexican descent. Her stepfather is Cecil Holmes, and her younger brother, Darien Dash, is the founder of DME Interactive. Her first cousin is Damon Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records. Dash graduated from Paramus High School in 1985.

Stacey Dash Career

Dash made her television debut in the NBC crime drama “Farrell: For the People” in 1982, although it did not proceed past the pilot episode. Her first notable appearance was on “The Cosby Show” in 1985, where she played Michelle. In 1988, she had a recurring role on “St. Elsewhere” and made her major film debut in the Richard Pryor comedy “Moving.” Dash also starred in the series “TV 101” and appeared in “Mo’ Money” and “Renaissance Man” in the early ’90s. Her first starring role was in the 1995 low-budget film “Illegal in Blue.”

Breakthrough

Dash’s breakthrough came in 1995 when she was cast as Dionne in “Clueless,” despite being 28 years old at the time. She received a Young Artist Award nomination for her performance. From 1996 to 1999, she reprised her role in the “Clueless” TV series.

Following “Clueless,” Dash starred in “The Strip” from 1999 to 2000, though the show was short-lived. She appeared in films like “View from the Top” (2003), “Gang of Roses” (2003), and “Getting Played” (2005). Dash guest-starred on TV shows such as “Eve” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and appeared in music videos for Kanye West, Marques Houston, and Carl Thomas. She launched a lingerie line called Letters of Marque in 2006 and posed for Playboy in August 2006. Dash appeared in several films in 2007 and competed in the reality show “Celebrity Circus” in 2008, finishing as a finalist.

Later Career

Dash appeared in the TV series “The Game” in 2009 and starred in “Single Ladies” for VH1 in 2011. She starred in “Dysfunctional Friends” in 2012 and launched the web series “Stacey Dash is Normal” in 2013.

In 2014, Dash joined Fox News as a contributor for cultural analysis and commentary. She faced controversy in 2015 for her comments about President Obama and in 2016 for her remarks about the BET Awards and Black History Month. Her contract with Fox News was not renewed in January 2017. Dash released her autobiography “There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative” in 2016.

Financial Problems

In September 2019, Dash was arrested in Florida on charges of domestic violence. She later claimed in legal filings that she could not afford a private attorney and requested a public defender.

Personal Life

Dash has two children. She had her son Austin in 1991 with singer Christopher Williams. Dash married producer Brian Lovell in 1999, and they divorced a few years later. From 2005 to 2006, she was married to British CEO James Maby, and they had a daughter, Lola, in 2003. Dash married actor Emmanuel Xuereb in 2007, and they divorced in 2011. In 2018, she married Jeffrey Marty, becoming a stepmother to his three children, but they filed for divorce in 2020.

Dash has spoken about past traumas, including sexual assault and abuse by former partners. She struggled with cocaine addiction in her teens and twenties.

Politics

Dash, initially a supporter of Barack Obama, switched her political affiliation to Republican in 2012 and endorsed Mitt Romney. She supported Donald Trump in 2016 and has been outspoken about her political views, including controversial remarks on transgender rights. In 2018, she briefly ran for Congress in California’s 44th district but withdrew from the race in March 2018.

