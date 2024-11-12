State of Kisii County Health Services Irks Ward Reps 

Some Kisii County Ward Representatives want Kisii Governor Simba Arati to direct more efforts towards improving service delivery across health facilities in the region.

The Ward Reps decried what they termed as the deteriorating level of health care at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Services at the facility, they added, were deteriorating at each passing day causing agony to patients seeking treatment there.

Nominees Lilian Gor and Dolphine Bwari said Kisii residents deserve more than lip services.

“As an assembly we allocate Sh4 billion of the Sh13 billion of the shared revenue to the health sector. It startles greatly therefore to hear that there are existing challenges in the provision of proper health care services at our hospitals.”

“There had been a viral video for instance showing leaking roofs at the Ktrh’s maternity, babies being heaped into a single bed like sardines.. These are distressing scenes,” said Lilian Gor, Nominated MCA for Kenya Social Congress.

She added as an assembly they have already requested that those managing the hospital to be summoned to shed more light on the failures at the hospital.

Gor asked that a comprehensive audit be done to help ‘resuscitate the dying facility ‘.

“I am sure they have answers before the situation gets out of hand,” she told journalists at Nyamasebe Primary School grounds where more than 500 people received free treatment courtesy of Oasis Hospital.

Governor Arati Saturday brushed aside criticism that the hospital was sinking to its all time low.

Arati accused unnamed political detractors of using it to fight him.

“I am challenging those selling a bad narrative about that hospital to be sick and be taken there… We are not badly off especially in the collection of revenue,” the Governor told mourners during the burial or ex-Bonchari MP Zebedeoh Opore.

Bwari, on her side, said they have heard numerous and chilling stories about basd services in the County’s health sector.

“Let nobody lie to you, we have a severe crisis in our facilities, everything is grounding to a halt, there are no drugs in hospitals…. How can we keep quiet in the face of such an injustice?” posed Bwari..

She spoke of desperation especially among the residents seeking serves at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“Not once, not twice but numerous are the complaints we are receiving from the Ktrh in connection to the services being offered there. Mother bearing children are bearing the brunt.. As mothers ourselves, we don’t take such complaints lightly. Let the governor do something about it,” she told journalists.

At least 500 people suffering from various diseases were given treatment.

The outreach ends Tuesday.

Gor separately asked the government to facilitate better registration of Kenyans into social health authority scheme.

She also asked the national and County government to pay community health promoters of their money.

Gor said the health promoters play a fundamental role in fostering proper health service outreaches to the people.

Isabella Oigara asked parents to scale up surveillance this holiday against vices that may harm their children.

She especially urged them to refrain from exposing girls to female genital Mutilation.

By Charles Magati