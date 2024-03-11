Staying Safe Online: Recognizing and Avoiding Apple-Related Scam

Technology is part and parcel of modern life. As the world increasingly moves towards digitization, it is impossible to even have a day without using electronic devices, such as your iPhone, Mac computer, and iPad. Also, these devices are typically used to stay connected to the Internet because today, everything happens over the Internet, including texting, calling, video conferences, shopping, and so on.

Although Apple works extremely hard to ensure users have robust security measures at their fingertips, guaranteeing 100% immunity against targeted scams is not possible. Brand familiarity is often exploited by scammers, and users are egged to reveal personal information, resulting in chaos.

However, the good news is that little awareness and knowledge go a long way in thwarting such Apple-related scams and staying safe.

What Are The Common Apple-Related Scams?

Fake Apple security alerts – Typically, Apple sends important notifications to inform users about potential updates and security threats related to Mac, iPad, or iPhone. Apple sends virus warnings so users can stay informed and take steps to stay protected. The threat notifications are sent to your phone number and email, and they never ask you to take immediate action. Also, they do not ask you to click links, open files, or provide personal information. On the other hand, the Apple security alert scam that many users have complained about requires users to take immediate action. It may ask you to download and install some program or redirect you to untrustworthy websites. They may even ask you to share your password. Please be aware that Apple never asks for confidential information. Hence, proceed with caution and carefully read the notification alert before taking any action.

Phishing texts and emails – These messages seem to be sent by Apple and usually claim security breaches, suspicious activities, or unpaid bills. They will urge you to download an attachment or click on a link to resolve the issue or verify your account. The moment you click the link, your Apple ID, password, and credit information will get stolen.

Fake support calls – Sometimes, scammers may pose as Apple support representatives and call you. They will claim to have noticed unusual activity on your device or account. They usually create a sense of urgency to pressure you into downloading remote access software so they can remotely control your device and steal your data. You must be aware of such calls because Apple support representatives won’t call you.

What Are The Red Flags to Watch Out For?

Pressure and a sense of urgency – Scammers usually try to create a sense of urgency and put pressure to act quickly. So, you won’t have much time to think before you act.

Suspicious attachments and links – You must never click on a link or download attachments from unsolicited messages or emails, even if they appear to be from Apple. You must always verify.

Requests for personal information – Apple’s customer support team will never ask you to divulge personal information, such as passwords. Scammers will request you to provide your personal information, and the requests might be made via call, email, or text.

Typos and grammatical errors – Legitimate communication from Apple will always be professional and free of typos or grammatical mistakes.

Steps to Protect Yourself Against Apple-Related Scams

Turn on 2FA – 2FA or two-factor authentication adds a security layer to your Apple ID. With this enabled, you will not only need to provide your password but also a one-time code sent to your trusted device or email to access your Apple ID.

Strengthen your password – You must use strong passwords for your Apple ID and other online accounts. Also, don’t use the same password for multiple accounts.

Verify sender information – Whenever you receive a message or email asking for your personal information, you must always verify the sender. You must never click reply or click anywhere on the message. Instead, delete the message or email.

Beware of unsolicited contact – Apple does not contact users through unsolicited phone calls, texts, or emails. They may send you updates or something new that’s happening but never ask for your personal information or pressure you into downloading software.

Download applications from the App Store – It is best not to download applications from untrustworthy sources.

Update the software – Always keep your device updated because it comes with the latest performance enhancements and security patches.

Report scams – If you experience a scam attempt, immediately report it to Apple by contacting their support team or visiting their website.

Don’t share personal information – You must be careful about sharing your personal information, especially on social media. Scammers might use your information to target you with personalized scams or impersonate you.

The Bottom Line

So, follow these tips and stay vigilant so you can recognize and avoid Apple-related scams. All the best!