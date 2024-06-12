Stedman Graham, an American author, public speaker, educator, and businessman, has a net worth of $10 million. He is widely recognized as the long-term partner of Oprah Winfrey, with whom he has been in a relationship since 1986. Graham is the chairman and CEO of the marketing and management consulting firm S. Graham & Associates and has a diverse background that includes serving in the U.S. Army and playing professional basketball in the European League.

Stedman Graham Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth March 6, 1951 Place of Birth Middle Township, New Jersey Nationality American Profession Author, Public Speaker, Educator, and Businessman

Early Life

Stedman Graham Jr. was born on March 6, 1951, in Middle Township, New Jersey. He was raised by his parents, Mary and Stedman Sr., alongside his siblings Anita, Irvin, Nakoma, Darius, and James. Graham pursued his higher education at Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, where he played basketball and earned a bachelor’s degree in social work in 1974. He then went on to Ball State University in Indiana, obtaining a master’s degree in education in 1979.

Stedman Graham Career

After his education, Graham moved to High Point, North Carolina, to begin a career in public relations. He worked at B & C Associates, focusing on Black causes and collaborating with prominent clients such as activist Winnie Mandela and author Maya Angelou. In 1985, he founded the Chicago non-profit organization AAD (Athletes Against Drugs), which has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships.

Also Read: Sophie Turner Net Worth

In 1988, Graham launched S. Graham & Associates in Chicago. He also served as an adjunct professor at Full Sail University. His first book, “The Ultimate Guide to Sport Event Management and Marketing,” was published in 1995. His follow-up, “You Can Make It Happen: A Nine-Step Plan for Success” (1997), became a “New York Times” bestseller, as did “Teens Can Make It Happen: Nine Steps for Success” (2000). Graham developed the “Identity Leadership Nine-Step Success Process,” designed to help individuals define their goals and achieve professional growth through intentional planning and performance excellence.

Personal Life

Stedman was previously married to Glenda Johnson from 1974 to 1975, and they have a daughter, Wendy, born on March 1, 1975. From 1982 to 1986, Graham dated KMGH-TV anchor Robin Robinson. He met Oprah Winfrey in 1986, and they began their relationship after his breakup with Robinson. Graham proposed to Winfrey in 1993, but the couple decided not to marry. In a 2020 article for “O, The Oprah Magazine,” Oprah explained, “I realized I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work. My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it.” In 2019, Stedman received an honorary degree from Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, California.

Real Estate

Oprah Winfrey owns several properties, and she and Stedman primarily reside in a 20,424 square foot estate in Montecito, California, known as “The Promised Land.” This mansion boasts six bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 10 fireplaces, a wine cellar, and two home theatres. Winfrey purchased the property for $50 million in 2001. During the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, Stedman temporarily stayed in the guest house due to his recent travel history. Oprah, having recently recovered from a bronchial infection and having had pneumonia the previous year, insisted on this arrangement for health reasons, saying, “Stedman is like ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is…you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed! And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'”

Stedman Graham Net Worth

Stedman Graham net worth is $10 million.