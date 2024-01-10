SteveWillDoIt’s Net Worth

Stephen Deleonardis, better known as SteveWillDoIt, has carved his niche in the digital realm as an American social media sensation with a staggering net worth of $5 million. Renowned for his daring challenge videos and uncanny ability to consume excessive amounts of alcohol, cannabis, and food, SteveWillDoIt has not only amassed a massive online following but has also delved into entrepreneurship and charitable ventures.

Early Life

Born on August 26, 1998, in Oviedo, Florida, Stephen Deleonardis exhibited an outgoing personality from a young age, earning popularity among peers. However, his later struggles with alcohol and substance abuse led to his departure from formal education. Despite these challenges, Deleonardis’s entrepreneurial spirit sparked the launch of an online business at the age of 18, specializing in customized T-shirts and merchandise.

SteveWillDoIt on Social Media

Under the moniker SteveWillDoIt, Deleonardis embarked on his social media journey in 2017, initially sharing daring videos on Instagram. His bold declaration to tackle any challenge thrown at him resonated with viewers.

Transitioning to YouTube in 2019 marked a turning point, propelling him to unparalleled online prominence. SteveWillDoIt’s content revolves around consuming extraordinary quantities of alcohol, cannabis, and food, garnering around four million subscribers and over 280 million views.

NELK Entertainment

In 2019, Deleonardis joined NELK Entertainment, a move that elevated his social media presence. The collaboration led to the establishment of the Nelk Boys clothing line alongside Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani. The NELK residence in Los Angeles became a hub for creative endeavors and extravagant giveaways, including luxury cars and jewelry.

SteveWillDoIt Businesses

Beyond his online exploits, SteveWillDoIt ventured into the business realm. Notable among his ventures is the launch of “Happy Dad,” his brand of hard seltzer featuring a range of fruity flavors. Additionally, his close association with liquor paved the way for the creation of alcoholic drinks. Despite controversies surrounding his promotion of excessive drinking, SteveWillDoIt’s entrepreneurial endeavors have proven successful.

Philanthropy

While SteveWillDoIt gained notoriety for his revelries, his philanthropic endeavors showcase a different facet of his persona. His charitable contributions include donations to organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Wounded Warrior Project. These acts of generosity underscore a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of entertainment.

Controversies

SteveWillDoIt’s journey to fame has not been without its share of controversies. Criticized for promoting excessive drinking and partying, he faced backlash from public figures like Demi Lovato. His arrest for disorderly conduct in Ohio and bans from various establishments highlight the challenges accompanying online notoriety.

Personal Life

In 2021, SteveWillDoIt offered a personal touch to his online narrative by introducing his girlfriend, Celina Smith, in a YouTube video. This glimpse into his personal life adds a layer of relatability to the larger-than-life online persona.

SteveWillDoIt Net Worth

SteveWillDoIt net worth is $5 million. His career has had highs, challenges, and entrepreneurial triumphs.