Stone Gossard has spent more than three decades as one of the driving forces behind Pearl Jam, helping shape the grunge movement while building an impressive financial portfolio. Beyond his success as a guitarist, Gossard has earned wealth through songwriting royalties, record production, business ventures, and music publishing. As of 2026, Stone Gossard’s net worth is estimated at $100 million.

Stone Gossard Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth July 20, 1966 Place of Birth Seattle, Washington

Early Life

Stone Carpenter Gossard was born on July 20, 1966, in Seattle, Washington. Raised in a family that appreciated music, he developed an interest in guitar during his teenage years.

He attended Northwest School in Seattle, where he began performing with local bands. Those early experiences introduced him to musicians who would later become influential figures in Seattle’s exploding rock scene.

Long before Pearl Jam became a household name, Gossard had already established himself as one of the city’s most promising guitarists.

The Road to Pearl Jam

Before finding worldwide success, Gossard helped form several influential Seattle bands.

He first played with Green River, a pioneering grunge group widely regarded as one of the genre’s earliest acts. After Green River disbanded, Gossard joined bassist Jeff Ament in creating Mother Love Bone.

The band’s future appeared bright until tragedy struck when lead singer Andrew Wood died in 1990 from a drug overdose before the release of their debut album.

Wood’s death became a defining moment in Seattle’s music history.

Soon afterward, Gossard, Ament, guitarist Mike McCready, and vocalist Chris Cornell collaborated on Temple of the Dog, a tribute project honoring Wood’s memory.

That collaboration eventually led to the formation of Pearl Jam.

Pearl Jam’s Global Success

In 1990, Gossard co-founded Pearl Jam alongside Jeff Ament, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder, and drummer Dave Krusen.

The band’s debut album, “Ten,” released in 1991, became one of the biggest rock albums of the decade.

It featured enduring classics including:

“Alive”

“Even Flow”

“Jeremy”

“Black”

The album eventually achieved Diamond certification in the United States and established Pearl Jam as one of rock’s biggest acts.

The band’s momentum continued with blockbuster albums including:

Vs. (1993)

Vitalogy (1994)

No Code (1996)

Yield (1998)

Binaural (2000)

Riot Act (2002)

Pearl Jam (2006)

Backspacer (2009)

Lightning Bolt (2013)

Gigaton (2020)

Pearl Jam has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, making it one of the most successful rock bands of all time.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Songwriting and Royalties

Although Eddie Vedder became Pearl Jam’s principal lyricist, Stone Gossard has remained one of the band’s primary songwriters throughout its career.

His songwriting credits continue generating substantial publishing income through:

Radio airplay

Streaming platforms

Film and television licensing

Commercial placements

Live performances

With Pearl Jam’s catalog remaining highly popular decades after its release, royalties continue to play a significant role in Gossard’s wealth.

Business Ventures

Unlike many musicians who rely solely on touring, Gossard expanded his income through several music-related businesses.

Loosegroove Records

In 1994, he co-founded Loosegroove Records, an independent label that helped launch several alternative rock artists.

Among its notable achievements was releasing the debut album by Queens of the Stone Age, which later became one of modern rock’s most successful bands.

Studio Litho

Gossard also owns Studio Litho, a professional recording studio in Seattle.

The facility has hosted numerous artists over the years and serves as both a creative space and an additional revenue source.

Solo Career

Outside Pearl Jam, Gossard has explored several musical ventures.

He released the solo albums:

Bayleaf (2001)

Moonlander (2013)

He has also performed with bands including:

Brad

Painted Shield

Temple of the Dog

These projects have allowed him to experiment creatively while further expanding his catalog and royalty income.

Ticketmaster Battle

One of Pearl Jam’s defining moments came in the mid-1990s when the band challenged Ticketmaster over concert ticket pricing and service fees.

Gossard, alongside bassist Jeff Ament, testified before Congress during the dispute.

Although the effort did not fundamentally change the ticketing industry, it strengthened Pearl Jam’s reputation for standing up for fans and maintaining artistic independence.

Personal Life

Stone Gossard married Liz Weber in 2007, and the couple welcomed a daughter before divorcing in 2011.

Later that year, he married Vivien Wang. Together, they have three daughters.

Despite decades of fame, Gossard has maintained a relatively private lifestyle, choosing to focus on family and music rather than celebrity culture.

Real Estate

Like many successful musicians, Gossard has invested in real estate.

He previously owned a Seattle home purchased in the early 1990s. The property appreciated substantially in value before being sold in 2017 for nearly $900,000.

His real estate holdings have complemented his music earnings over the years.

Awards and Recognition

As a member of Pearl Jam, Stone Gossard has received numerous honors, including:

Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance for “Spin the Black Circle”

Induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2017)

Multiple American Music Awards

MTV Video Music Awards

Numerous Grammy nominations

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