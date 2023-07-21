Stormi Steele Net Worth: Biography, Career, Family, Relationship

Stormi Steele is a household name in the world of beauty, a successful hairstylist, and the owner of a thriving salon.

Her journey to fame and fortune has been nothing short of remarkable, and she has solidified her position as a prominent figure in the beauty industry.

Stormi Steele Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth 1989 Nationality American Profession Fashionist, Entrepreneur

Early Life and Beginnings

Born in 1989 in the United States, Stormi Steele has always been passionate about beauty and hair.

Raised in the quaint town of De Kalb, Mississippi, Stormi’s childhood was filled with dreams of becoming a hairstylist and making a mark in the beauty world.

In pursuit of her dreams, she enrolled in a nearby cosmetology school in 2011, determined to turn her passion into a career.

However, the road to success was not without its challenges. Stormi faced obstacles on her journey to obtaining a license, but her unwavering dedication and perseverance paid off.

She took up an apprenticeship at a local salon under the guidance of a master stylist, earning credit hours and refining her skills.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit

Stormi’s time in Huntsville opened her eyes to the world of entrepreneurship.

Inspired by the empowered women running their businesses around her, she envisioned a future where she, too, could create something extraordinary.

In 2012, Stormi began experimenting with concocting hair products in her kitchen.

Her commitment to creating natural and effective haircare solutions led her to develop her signature hair growth serum. After seven months of hard work and dedication, her efforts bore fruit, and she found success.

The Birth of Canvas Beauty Brand

In 2013, Stormi took a leap of faith and launched her salon. The positive reception to her hair growth serum encouraged her to expand her horizons.

She started selling her products online, garnering rave reviews from satisfied customers.

Stormi’s innovative spirit and passion for her craft led her to launch Canvas Beauty Brand officially in 2018.

With a growing array of products, including deep conditioners and shampoos, Stormi’s brand quickly gained popularity and a loyal customer base.

Her products ranged from $11.99 to $50, making them accessible to a wide audience.

Stormi Steele Net Worth

Stormi Steele net worth is $20 million.

Stormi’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional hairstyling services has earned her a well-deserved spot among the most successful beauty experts in the industry.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville

In addition to her thriving beauty business, Stormi Steele gained further recognition for her appearance in the reality series “Love and Marriage: Huntsville.”

As a friend of Melody, she became a notable figure in the show’s fourth season. Her fiery personality and memorable moments on the show endeared her to viewers.

Personal Life

Off-camera, Stormi’s personal life has also captured the public’s attention. She was married to her long-time boyfriend, Courtney Beasley, and the couple shared the joy of welcoming a baby boy in 2021.

Stormi occasionally shares glimpses of her family life on her Instagram, delighting her fans and followers.

