Street Urchins Find, Surrender Mobile Phone of Murder Victim in Meru

A group of street children shocked police at Meru police station when they surrendered a mobile phone they collected from a murdered man in the town.

The group walked to Meru police station and surrendered a Tecno Pop4 mobile phone saying they had collected from the victim.

They had earlier on heard the victim cry for help and when they rushed to the scene on Saturday February 3 night they found him lying motionless in Makadara area.

Police later visited the scene and collected the body of one Brian Murithi Mutimbi, 28.

He was found lying in a pool of blood. He had a deep cut in the back.

Police said they had established the man was attacked by unknown people in the town.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police commended the street children’s gesture and declared an investigation into the incident had been opened.

Meanwhile, a man aged 18 collapsed and died as he waited to take a ride on a motorcycle in Mtwapa Township, Kilifi County.

The man had been complaining of body pains when he collapsed and died on Saturday morning. Police say they are investigating the incident.