Suspect Arrested, Stolen Cars Recovered in Kamulu

Police in Nairobi recovered five suspected stolen vehicles at a homestead in Kamulu in a Monday morning operation that also saw the arrest of a suspected car thief.

Police said the suspect was being pursued by detectives after a June 10 report of car theft to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Buruburu.

Police said the car, a Toyota Ractis was stolen in Nairobi’s Umoja Innercore area.

The owner told police he found it missing moments after parking it at a spot.

A raid at the residence along Josna Road led to the discovery of the reported stolen car as it was being dismantled.

Inside the same gated home were found four other vehicles, including a blue Mazda Demio, a Toyota Ractis (silver), a Suzuki Mira (silver) and a white Toyota Passo (colour changed from its original blue),” detectives said on Monday.

All vehicles were towed to Buruburu police station, where the suspect is in custody.