Suspect collapses and dies after arrest in Mombasa’s Central police station

Police are investigating an incident where a suspect collapsed and died moments after he had been arrested and brought to Mombasa’s Central police station.

Police said Simon Warui, 35, was arrested in the city centre by police from Urban for stealing by a servant following a complaint.

When he was brought to the station on September 17, 2025 evening, he reportedly looked weak and worried, witnesses said.

It was then that he requested to go for a call of nature. Police said he was shown where the toilet was within the station cells.

While in the toilet, police said they heard a loud sound and bang and rushed there only to find Warui on the floor with blood oozing from his nose.

He was rushed to the hospital in the area where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations, police said.

Police said they had informed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to take necessary action. IPOA is supposed to investigate such incidents which occur in police premises and in particular stations.

Past such incidents have landed some police officers in trouble after it emerged the victims were assaulted leading to their deaths.

The incidents are under investigation. Some are pending in courts.

Meanwhile, police in Ziwani, Nairobi are investigating an incident where one Abednego Wambua was found dead in his house.

The man had been missing for days and was not responding to his calls. He lived alone.

This forced his neighbors to break the door to his house where they found the body lying under a heap of clothes.

The body had no visible injuries when it was found, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigation.