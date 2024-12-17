Suspect in Sh32.8 million fraud probe nabbed at JKIA

A serial fraudster who has been on police radar for involvement in multiple frauds against business enterprises was Tuesday arrested while attempting to flee the country.

Elias Kemboi Korir of Woman and Youth Against Aids and Poverty (WAYAAP) NGO was nabbed as he prepared to fly out.

Being a key official in the NGO that poses as a charity organization out to support the vulnerable in the society, Kemboi has been using his office to reach out to persons and entities with enticing tender offers, only to disappear with the deliveries once the supplies are received.

In one classic case that exposed him, he and an accomplice identified as Halima Samson Mwongela (also an official at WAYAAP) conspired to defraud three suppliers of goods worth over Sh32.8 million, goods they alleged were being procured for distribution as aid to vulnerable persons.

After the delivery was made, the officials of the NGO instead offered them for sale in the local market, thereafter becoming elusive.

Attempts by the companies to recover their goods or monies were met with intimidating statements, frustrations that informed the decision to report at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters.

The case was taken up by the Operation Support Unit who launched a manhunt for the NGO park that had since holed up completely.

Getting wind that the sleuths were hot on his trail, the ring leader who is not new to police cells plotted an escape plan.

The same was foiled today afternoon when he was arrested at JKIA, and is now cooling his heels behind strong bars.

He will be arraigned Wednesday at the Milimani Law Courts.

Any other members of the public or business entities who may have fallen victims of the rogue NGO and its officials are being encouraged to get in touch with DCI Headquarters for assistance.