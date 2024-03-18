Suspect Lynched After Killing Man in Fight in Vihiga

A suspect was lynched moments after he had fatally stabbed a man aged 18 in a village in Vihiga County.

The incident happened in Kisasi location, Musukura village.

Police said they found the body of Bryan Amayi aged 18 lying on the road with a stab wound to the left side of the chest.

It was established that the deceased got into a fight with one namely Walter Anakaka alias Siafu over an unknown issue.

Siafu is said to have stabbed Amayi killing him on the spot before he escaped the scene.

A mob pursued him from the scene and cornered him few kilometers away stoning him to death.

Police arrived at the scene of killings and picked up the bodies to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal.

Police want suspects arrested to be surrendered to authorities for processing.