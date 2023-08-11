Suspect Shot Dead, Accomplice Surrenders in Mihang’o

A suspected thug was shot dead in a botched robbery in Mihang’o area, Nairobi.

His accomplice surrendered after realizing police had shot his colleague in the Thursday morning incident, police said.

Police had intercepted a motorcycle in SDA area which had earlier on been taken from the owner in Boston area.

A rider and his pillion passenger tried to escape the scene prompting police to shoot one of them. The other suspect surrendered and was arrested.

He told police he did not want to die and was ready to be taken to jail. A homemade gun was recovered from the suspects, police said.

The area is near where a police officer had earlier been shot and killed by suspected thugs. No arrest has been made so far but police say they have profiled the gang behind the shooting.

Police believe the gang was on a robbery spree in the area when they met and killed constable David Mayaka of Makadara DCI.

Meanwhile in Ganze, Kilifi County one Dhahabu Hare Kombe aged 72 was hacked to death by unknown assailants at her home within Danicha village.

Police who visited the scene said the body had multiple injuries on the head.

In Kimilili, Bungoma County, police said they are investigating an incident where a body was found behind St Teresa girls secondary school within Kimilili township.

Police said the body was found with visible head injuries and had no identification documents. The bodies of both incidents of August 9 were taken to mortuaries pending autopsy and further probe.

