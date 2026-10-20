Suspected gang member shot after attacking police officers in Huruma

A suspected gang member was shot and seriously wounded after allegedly attempting to stab a police officer with a sword during a confrontation in Huruma, Nairobi.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 19, 2026, after police officers responded to reports of about 20 armed youths allegedly terrorising members of the public and destroying property in the area.

According to police, officers who arrived at the scene attempted to establish the cause of the disturbance but were confronted by the group, which allegedly shouted threats and pelted them with stones.

The situation escalated when one of the youths allegedly advanced towards the officers while wielding a sharp sword.

Police said the officers initially retreated to create distance, but the group continued charging towards them, prompting an officer to fire a warning shot into the air in an attempt to disperse the youths.

One of the suspects allegedly attempted to stab an officer, forcing the police to shoot him in the right cheek.

A search reportedly recovered a homemade firearm described in the police report as an imitation gun capable of firing, alongside a sword.

The other youths fled towards the Kiamiko area after the shooting.

The injured suspect was rushed to Mathare North Level 4 Sub-County Hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Starehe visited the scene, which was subsequently documented as investigations into the incident continued.

And a police officer fired three shots into the air to disperse a group of about 15 youths who allegedly raided a government vehicle along Nairobi’s Northern Bypass near Glee Nairobi Hotel.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 19, 2026, at around 6:05 p.m. as the vehicle was caught in traffic while heading towards Ruaka.

A police officer was travelling in a government-owned Toyota Prado alongside a driver.

The two work under Marion Mutugi of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The youths opened the vehicle’s door and took an envelope containing official documents. They also allegedly stole the officer’s wallet, which contained Sh500, and maliciously damaged his Samsung mobile phone.

Macharia reportedly drew his official Ceska firearm, serial number F8503, and fired three shots into the air in an attempt to scare away the group.

The youths subsequently dispersed, leaving behind the envelope and its contents, while the officer’s phone remained damaged.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police are expected to pursue investigations into the alleged robbery and damage to property.