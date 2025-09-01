Suspected rustler killed after failed attack in West Pokot

A suspected cattle rustler was shot and killed in a clash with members of the National Police Reserve in Lokeke village within Kositei, West Pokot County.

This was after an unknown number of gunmen raided the village on Saturday August 30 and stole 35 goats.

Police said an alarm was raised alerting NPR in the area who responded and engaged the group in a shootout that left one of the attackers dead.

The NPR said they recovered all the stolen goats in the operation and that no one was injured on their side.

The body was moved to the local mortuary pending other investigations.

The area is among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.

He said plans to distribute subsidized agricultural inputs and extension services to area residents in a bid to revive farming activities as a source of livelihood.

Murkomen ordered fresh vetting for all National Police Reservists (NPRs) as part of efforts to bolster the operations.

He said plans to distribute subsidized agricultural inputs and extension services to area residents in a bid to revive farming activities as a source of livelihood.

“We are coming to dismantle not only the criminals themselves but also to bring down the entire chain that has been the cattle and livestock rustling industry,” he said.

He also announced a new policy shift, which institutionalises the command structure of the NPR officers, stating they will hence be under the direct command of the Officer Commanding Police Stations (OCS) as part of efforts to enhance their operations.