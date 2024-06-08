Suspected Terrorists Fatally Shoot Two Construction Workers in Dadaab

Gunmen believed to be terrorists shot and killed two hospital construction workers in Dadaab, Garissa County.

Police said they are investigating the Friday June 7 night incident that happened as the workers were resting after a busy day at a dispensary under construction.

Teams are investigating possibilities the two were killed by al shabaab terrorists operating in the area.

They were all non locals, police who visited the scene said adding they were shot at close range.

The workers had finished the day’s work and were resting in their houses when they were confronted by gunmen at Bogyar Trading Centre along the Dadaab-Garissa road.

Police said they are yet to know the motive of the attack. The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations, police said.

The area is among those facing security challenges due to frequent attacks by al-shabaab terrorists.

It is near the Kenya-Somalia border. It comes amid ongoing operations to tame the terrorists activities in the region at large.

The government says they have increased operations to address the attacks.

More equipment have also been acquired to enhance the police operations.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border which has faced increased cases of terror related attacks.

Police have also increased their operations in the area thwarting dozens of planned attacks.