Suspected Thugs Attack Woman, Steal Sh457,000 After Leaving Bank Along Mombasa Road

A suspected thug was arrested after he and his accomplice had attacked and robbed a woman of Sh547,000 moments after she had left a bank along Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

Police however managed to recover Sh477,000 from the suspect in a dramatic operation in the nearby Mukuru slums.

The victim had Tuesday left the bank at Gateway Park and walked towards Mombasa Road to pick a car.

She however did not know a gang had monitored her activities in the bank and was ready to strike.

She told police a gang that was waiting outside the bank followed her and grabbed a bag containing the cash after punching her on the face.

The gang sped off in a salon car as the woman screamed for help from the public.

Police on patrol noticed the drama and joined the hunt as the car sped off with the occupants. But one who was carrying the cash was left at the scene.

He tried to escape on foot but was caught up by the public.

Police arrived at the scene and secured the money before taking the suspect to custody.

The car that the suspects used to escape in had been parked outside the bank waiting to take off. A hunt on them is ongoing, police said.

Such past incidents, which have been on the rise have been linked to collusion between crooked bank officials and the gang.

Some thugs usually hang in banks to check on who withdraws what before they trail their subjects and attack.

Police say they have cracked such past incidents and efforts to address those pending are ongoing. Officials say not all customers and bank staff are genuine.

Some of the thieves behind the trend pose as customers to identify customers making huge withdrawals before they alert their accomplices outside the bank.

Police say the racket involves bank staff, police, and other robbers.

Some of these robbers not only have guns but also handcuffs.

They are also suspected of having police radios and using different vehicles.