Suspected thugs break into NCPB depot in Kuresoi, steal 50 bags of fertilizer

Detectives are hunting an unknown number of people who broke into Kiptororo Depot of the National Cereals and Produce Board in Kuresoi, Nakuru County and stole at least 50 bags of fertilizer.

The incident happened on June 23, police said. Managers at the depot reported the store had been broken into and the product stolen.

Police visited the scene and confirmed the said thieves gained entry to the main door by cutting the padlock using a hacksaw and stole 50 bags of 50 kilos each of Mavuno fertilizer.

Police are investigating the incident. No arrest or recovery has been made so far, police said on Tuesday. In Likoni, Misikiti Mbili area, Mombasa, a gang broke into shops and stole cash and valuables.

Police who visited the scene confirmed a television set, two bales of assorted flour, a meko, two bags of rice, a bag of sugar and Sh38,000 were stolen.

Locals responded to the scene and chased the gang. Such breaks in incidents have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend.

Meanwhile, a police officer was hit and seriously injured in the head as he struggled to save a suspect from an angry mob in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

The suspect had dashed and sought refuge in a chemist after he was earlier on been caught over claims of being a thief.

A mob surged outside the chemist demanding he be forced out before police arrived and tried to save him. It was then as the officers sneaked him out that stones were hurled at them, injuring one in the head.

He sustained a serious injury in the head and was rushed to the hospital for attention.

Police say cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls for suspects to be surrendered to authorities for action.