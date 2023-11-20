Suspected Thugs Kill Cop, Steal Two Rifles in Siaya

Suspected thugs ambushed and killed a police officer before robbing him of his and his colleague’s guns in Alego Usonga, Siaya County.

The gang grabbed the two weapons- an AK47 and an MP5- and escaped on foot, police said.

The incident happened on Monday morning as the victim who died and his colleague were escorting examination papers, police said.

The colleague of the deceased was injured and is admitted in hospital in stable condition, police said.

They were escorting the papers to Mahero secondary school when they were attacked from behind.

One of the officers managed to escape the scene with as his colleague was injured.

The survivor was rushed to Rwamba hospital and later moved to Siaya referral hospital.

The victim died on the spot following injuries in the head.

Police were mobilized to pursue the attackers who escaped on a motorcycle than was near there.