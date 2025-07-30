Suspected thugs raid construction site, tie guards, steal machinery parts in Lang’ata area

A gang raided a construction site along the Southern bypass in Langata, Nairobi and robbed machinery parts of unknown value.

Police and officials at the China Road and Bridge Cooperation said the raid happened on Sunday at dawn.

This is after a group of suspects armed with pangas broke into the company’s site where sewerage construction is currently underway, and stole assorted machinery parts.

Two security guards on duty were found tied on both legs and hands and locked in a room.

It was established that various parts of parked excavators and a standby generator were stolen.

No injuries were reported during the drama, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

And police are investigating an incident where a 30-year-old man died after being beaten up by a mob on claims of being a thief in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County.

The man had been accused of being a thief before being beaten up, and later succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

Police said they are investigating murder in the death.

This is the latest such incident to happen and involving mob lynching amid a campaign to address the trend.

Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects to be surrendered for processing.

Up to three people are attacked and killed daily by mobs on claims they are thieves.

According to police, they are investigating dozens of such cases in the country. In some instances, suspects have been arrested and charged with serious crimes, including murder.

This was after it emerged some of the victims were framed and targeted for murder over among others, over land issues.