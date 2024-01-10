T.I. Net Worth: Unveiling The Multifaceted King Of The South’s Financial Realm

Renowned as a multifaceted talent, T.I., whose full name is Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., boasts a net worth of $10 million. This American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, record executive, and author has left an indelible mark on the hip-hop landscape.

T.I. Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth September 25, 1980 Place of Birth Alabama Nationality American Profession Actor, Author, Rapper, Record producer, Entrepreneur, Television producer, Investor

Early Life

Born on September 25, 1980, in Alabama, T.I. faced a challenging upbringing but discovered his passion for rap at a young age. Dropping out of high school to pursue music, he navigated the complexities of the industry, earning the nickname “Rubber Band Man” due to his financial success in drug dealing.

The King of the South

T.I. stands as one of the key figures who popularized the trap music subgenre, alongside luminaries like Gucci Mane and Jeezy. Widely recognized as “The King of the South,” he catapulted to fame with his second album, “Trap Muzik” in 2003, featuring hits like “24’s” and “Rubber Band Man.”

T.I. Chart-Topping Success

Throughout his illustrious career, T.I. has released over ten studio albums, earning multiple Grammy Awards and charting numerous No. 1 singles, including the iconic “Live Your Life” and “Whatever You Like.” His influence in hip-hop remains significant, cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with.

T.I. Movies

Beyond his musical prowess, T.I. has ventured into entrepreneurship, co-founding Grand Hustle Records. His acting career shines with roles in films such as “ATL,” “Takers,” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Ant-Man” series.

Also Read: Terrence Howard’s Net Worth

The moniker “The King of the South” extends to his entrepreneurial endeavors, reflecting his broader impact on the entertainment industry.

Legal Challenges

T.I.’s journey hasn’t been without legal challenges. A notable setback was the $100 million lawsuit filed against MGA Entertainment, alleging copyright infringement concerning the teen pop group OMG Girlz. Unfortunately, the jury ruled against T.I. and Tiny, ordering them to pay $6 million in attorney’s fees.

Tax Woes

In addition to legal hurdles, T.I. and his wife, Tiny, faced challenges with the IRS. Tax liens and debts were significant, reaching millions of dollars. Despite these financial setbacks, T.I. demonstrated resilience, paying down a substantial portion of the debt in 2018.

T.I. Chart-Topping Albums

T.I.’s signing with Atlantic in 1999 marked the beginning of a prolific career. His 10-year deal yielded ten studio albums, with seven reaching the top five of the Billboard 200 chart. Chart-topping hits like “Live Your Life” solidified his status as a rap icon, showcasing his versatility.

Personal Life

T.I.’s personal life includes a marriage to Tameka Cottle, also known as Tiny Harris, with whom he shares a family. However, controversial statements, such as those about Hillary Clinton and the public revelation of accompanying his daughter for hymen checks, stirred public reactions and occasional backlash.

T.I. Net Worth

T.I. net worth is $10 million.