Tala to Cut Up to 10% of Kenya Workforce

Digital lender Tala is set to lay off up to 10 percent of its workforce in Kenya as part of a global restructuring programme aimed at streamlining operations and centralising key functions across its markets.

The company said the reorganisation is designed to align its operations with its long-term growth strategy and increasing focus on embedded financial services through partnerships.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Tala assured customers and stakeholders that the planned job cuts would not affect its operations in Kenya.

“As part of the evolution of Tala’s global operating model, we are streamlining our functions and centralising operations to align with our strategic roadmap,” the company said.

“This strategic transition of centralising functions will support Tala’s global objective of embedding our services into partner ecosystems at scale and help us deliver even more value to our customers and partners in Kenya and beyond.”

The restructuring comes as financial technology firms increasingly seek to reduce costs, improve efficiency and expand services through strategic partnerships rather than standalone platforms.

The latest layoffs follow a similar exercise in April 2025, when Tala announced plans to cut 28 jobs as part of an earlier organisational review.

Tala is estimated to employ about 950 workers globally, meaning the latest restructuring could affect dozens of employees in Kenya.