Tallulah Willis Announces Her Engagement

Tallulah Willis, 30, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announced Monday on social media that she is engaged to her partner, music artist Justin Acee.

“Everyday @justinacee,” she wrote in the caption of a series of photos and a video of the engagement set up.

Her sisters sounded happy.

“The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much,” eldest daughter Rumer Willis, 36, wrote in the comments of her sister’s post. “Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both.”

Their other sister, Scout Willis, 33, posted on her Instagram stories as well.

“My angels are engagedddddddddddddd,” she wrote.

Their stepmother, Emma Hemming Willis, put two heart emojis in the comments of the engagement announcement.

Bruce Willis has been married for more than 16 years to Heming Willis, with whom he shares two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Over the weekend, Hemming Willis shared a few memories of her husband on her Instagram stories, including an undated video of Willis yodeling, writing, “Him. Always” over the clip.

It was announced in 2022 that the actor would be stepping away from his career due to cognitive issues. He has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a progressive brain condition and affects his ability to speak.

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis are the 69-year-old star’s adult daughters with his former wife, Moore.

Moore and Willis divorced in 2000.