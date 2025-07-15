Tamara Yazbek Siblings: All About Darío Yazbek Bernal and Gael García Bernal

Tamara Yazbek is a Mexican actress, producer, and director who has been carving her own path in the film industry.

Born to Sergio Yazbek and Patricia Bernal, she grew up in a family deeply rooted in the world of cinema, which shaped her passion for storytelling through film.

At 27 years old, Tamara has already made notable contributions to Mexican cinema, both in front of and behind the camera.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Tamara is the younger sister of actor Darío Yazbek Bernal and the half-sister of renowned actor Gael García Bernal.

Both siblings are prominent figures in the entertainment world, with Darío gaining recognition for his role as Julián in the Netflix series The House of Flowers and Gael earning international acclaim for films like Y Tu Mamá También and Amores Perros.

Tamara has spoken fondly of her relationship with her brothers, noting that while Gael’s global career often keeps him away, they maintain a strong bond.

She has also highlighted Darío’s support in her creative endeavors, such as his assistance in reviewing scripts for her projects.

Also Read: Randy Travis Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Country Singer

Career

Yazbek’s career began with her acting debut in 2012, when she appeared in Michel Franco’s critically acclaimed film After Lucia, where she played the character Camila.

The film, which tackled themes of bullying and social isolation, won the Best Feature Film award in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival, giving Tamara early exposure to international audiences.

She continued to build her acting portfolio with roles in projects like Casando a mi Ex (2023) and Refugio (2020), showcasing her ability to take on diverse characters.

Beyond acting, Tamara has ventured into directing and producing, with her directorial debut, the short film Refugio, marking a significant milestone.

This project, produced by her mother, Patricia Bernal, explores the life of a woman from northern Mexico navigating the aftermath of sexual violence.

Tamara’s work as a director demonstrates her interest in telling stories that address challenging social issues.

She has also contributed to other films in various roles, including assistant directing for Heaven of Invention (2020) and producing Hopscotch (2018), highlighting her versatility in the industry.