Tami Roman Net Worth

Tami Roman is an American reality television star, actress, writer, producer, director, and businesswoman with a net worth of $3.5 million. Roman is widely recognized for her appearances on the MTV reality series “The Real World: Los Angeles” (1993) and the VH1 reality show “Basketball Wives” (2010–2019). Beyond reality TV, Tami has accumulated over 40 acting credits, including notable films and TV series.

Acting and Production Career

Tami’s acting credits include films such as “Hair Show” (2004), “South of Pico” (2007), “Just Within Reach” (2017), and “Fall Girls” (2019). She has also appeared in TV movies like “Talk Show Diaries” (2005), “Wifey” (2007), and “When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story” (2017). On television, she has been seen in series such as “Sex, Love & Secrets” (2005), “Moonlight” (2008), “Belle’s” (2013), “The Family Business” (2018–2022), “Saints & Sinners” (2019), “Truth Be Told” (2019–2023), “The Ms. Pat Show” (2021–2022), and “Haus of Vicious” (2022).

Roman wrote and directed the 2006 short film “A Day in the Life of Kelli Hughes” and co-wrote and produced the 2013 short film “Sunday’s at Noon.” She directed two episodes of “Uncensored” in 2022 and produced various projects, including “Haus of Vicious,” the TV specials “Tami Ever After” (2019) and “Get Into It with Tami Roman” (2021), and the 2022 series “Unfaithful: Caught in the Act.”

Writing and Business Ventures

In addition to her television and film career, Tami co-wrote the book “Mistress 101: The Guide to Keeping Your Relationship Cheat Proof” with Wendi J. Turner. She also collaborated with shoe designer Jessica Rich to launch the Rich Roman footwear collection.

Early Life

Tami Roman was born Tamisha Akbar on April 17, 1970, in Mount Vernon, New York. She was raised by her single mother, Nadine Buford, who later remarried, resulting in Tami being brought up in a strict Muslim household. The marriage ended due to infidelity, leading to financial hardship and a period of homelessness for Tami and her mother.

Roman first gained fame as a cast member on “The Real World: Los Angeles” in 1993. During this period, she formed the R&B girl group Reality, later renamed Female, which performed on the “Panther” soundtrack. Tami then transitioned to acting, appearing on shows like “Married… with Children” (1993), “Silk Stalkings,” and films like “MacArthur Park” (2001).

Reality TV Fame

Tami became a reality TV star with her role on “Basketball Wives” from 2010 to 2019 and its spin-off “Basketball Wives LA” (2015–2016). She also appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” (2015) and “Celebrity Wife Swap.” Roman continued to act in films and TV shows, including “Something Like a Business” (2010), “Life, Love, Soul” (2012), and “When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story” (2017).

Roman’s recent television work includes roles in “Extant” (2014), “Tales” (2017), and “Belle’s” (2013). She starred in the miniseries “District” (2017) and created the “Bonnet Chronicles” Instagram series, which became a scripted series on TIDAL. She has a recurring role on the Apple TV+ drama “Truth Be Told” (2019–2023) and starred on the BET+ sitcom “The Ms. Pat Show” (2021–2022). In 2022, she hosted “Unfaithful: Caught in the Act” and led the cast of “Haus of Vicious.”

Personal Life

Tami was married to NBA player Kenny Anderson from 1994 to 2001, and they have two daughters, Lyric and Jazz. She later married Reggie Youngblood in 2018. Tami has faced personal challenges, including a miscarriage in 2015, but continues to maintain a successful career in entertainment.

Tami Roman Award Nominations

In 2022, Tami Roman received an MTV Movie + TV Award nomination for Best Reality Return for her appearance on “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.”

