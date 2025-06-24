Tanathi Water Agency Announces CEO Vacancy, Other Job Openings

Tanathi Water Works Development Agency (TAWWDA) has announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the agency invited qualified and visionary individuals to apply for the role.

“The Board of Directors for Tanathi Water Works Development Agency is seeking to recruit a dynamic, exceptional and visionary leader with good professional and ethical standing to fill the position of the Chief Executive Officer,” the notice stated.

The CEO will be responsible for leading the agency in delivering its mandate. The position is a three-year contract, renewable once based on performance.

Interested and eligible candidates have until Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. to submit their applications. Full details on qualifications and how to apply can be found on the agency’s website at www.tanathi.go.ke.

In addition to the CEO post, the agency also announced job openings for a Senior Environmentalist, a Sociologist, and a Driver. These positions will be on permanent and pensionable terms, subject to successful completion of a probation period.