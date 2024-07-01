fbpx
    Tanzanian Business Tycoon Yusuf Manji passes away in Florida USA

    Oki Bin Oki

    Yusuf Manji, a prominent business tycoon and former sponsor and chairperson of Young Africans Sports Club, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at midnight in Florida, USA, where he was receiving treatment.

    His son, Mehbub Manji, confirmed the news of his father’s passing.

    Manji was the founder of Quality Group Limited, a company with interests in residential and commercial real estate.

    He earned acclaim for his relentless work ethic and dedication, receiving prestigious awards such as “The Iconic Business Leader Award – 2015” and “The Iconic Brand Award – 2015” for his company, Quality Group Limited.

