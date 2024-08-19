Tanzanian Driver Killed in Accident Along Nairobi-Namanga Highway 

A Tanzanian driver was killed in a road crash along the Kitengela-Kajiado Road.

The accident happened near Ramoda Ken tiles company area at Isinya involving a Mark X and Toyota Sienta.

The accident happened on Sunday August 18 in the evening.

Police said the Mark X car was heading towards Isinya general direction from Kajiado direction and upon reaching at the location of the accident, he overtook several motor vehicles and before he went back to his rightful lane he lost control of the said car.

He then collided head-on with the oncoming Toyota Sienta.

As a result of the accident, the driver of Mark X died on the spot while the driver of the other motor vehicle sustained serious head injuries alongside two unknown male adults who were onboard.

The victims were rushed to Kajiado County Referral Hospital for treatment while the deceased body was removed to the mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Elsewhere in Kiambu, a driver died after he lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road to the left and rolled several times and plunged into river Kasarini.

The driver who was alone in the car was seriously injured on the head and was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Teresa Hospital Thindigua, where the body has been preserved awaiting postmortem.

The deceased was identified as Anthony Njogu Kirigu, 24. Police said he was driving a Subaru at the time of the accident on Saturday August 17 morning.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid calls on drivers to be careful on roads.

In October 2023, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027) which aims to achieve a 50 percent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Transport Mohamed Daghar emphasized the urgent need for coordinated road safety efforts involving both national and county governments to enhance safety on Kenyan roads.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents. Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that have a negative impact on families.