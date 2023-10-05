Tanzanian Instagram Model Aziza Frisby Found Dead In Nairobi

Popular Instagram influencer Janet Aziza Frisby is dead.

Police said the model passed on Wednesday, October 4.

Fellow social media personalities like Vera Sidika and Shaq the Yungin’ took to their Instagram stories to mourn the model who had amassed quite the following all thanks to the glamorous lifestyle she shares with her over 40,000 followers on the platform

Sidika wrote: “My little sister is no more. Wtf! Someone tell me it’s a crazy nightmare.”

She insinuated foul play in her death saying: “That girl’s star is too big, they couldn’t take it no more. They had to finish her! And we will get to the bottom of this. Jealousy everywhere!I know for sure what that city has turned into. You can’t trust nobody!”

Shaq The Yungin’ on the hand shared a series of posts of him and the departed model which depict their closeness.

Aziza Frisby is of mixed-race, with British and Tanzanian roots and had seen a rise in social media appeal since 2017.

Police are investigating the death of the 28-year-old Tanzanian woman whose body was found on her bed in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The deceased was Wednesday morning found dead with no visible injuries, police said.

Her roommate told police she had been taking drinks with the deceased and other friends before they retired on Tuesday night.

They had been joined by some friends at the house before they later retired after enjoying the drinks.

Frisby too retired to her room alone at Elena Apartments.

Come Wednesday, October 4 morning, Frisby failed to wake up when her roommate who is also a Tanzanian went to wake her up.

An ambulance was called to the scene and personnel confirmed she had died earlier on, police said.

Police were called to the scene and announced a probe had been launched.

Police said they are yet to establish the cause of the death. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and later to Tanzania.

Police also picked up some of the drinks the group was taking as part of their probe into the death.

A team of detectives visited the scene on Thursday and dusted it further as part of the probe.

