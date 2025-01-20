Tari Eason Siblings: Getting to Know Tega, Angel and Avante Eason

Tari Eason is an American professional basketball player born on May 10, 2001, in Portsmouth, Virginia.

He stands at 6’8″ and weighs 215 lbs. Eason plays as a power forward for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.

Eason was drafted by the Rockets with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft after playing college basketball for Cincinnati and LSU.

Eason has shown promising performance, averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game over his career.

However, he has faced injuries, including a recent lower leg injury that kept him out for 13 games.

Siblings

Tari comes from a close-knit family with three siblings, namely Tega, Angel, and Avante Eason.

While specific details about each sibling’s personal life or achievements might not be widely available, it’s clear that family plays an important role in Tari’s life and career.

Career

During his freshman year at the University of Cincinnati, Eason played in 23 games, starting eight of them.

He averaged 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, earning him a spot on the AAC All-Freshman Team.

His athleticism and defensive skills were notable, even in his first year of college basketball.

Eason showed potential as a versatile player who could contribute on both ends of the court.

Eason transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU) for his sophomore year and had a breakout season.

He averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

His impressive performance led to him being named SEC Sixth Man of the Year, All-SEC First Team, and AP Honorable Mention All-America.

At LSU, Eason’s role expanded significantly, and he became a key contributor off the bench. His ability to score, rebound, and defend at a high level made him a valuable asset to the team.

NBA career

In the NBA, Eason was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

This selection highlighted his potential as a versatile player who could fit into the Rockets’ rebuilding roster.

Since joining the Rockets, Eason has shown flashes of brilliance.

He has averaged around 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, demonstrating his ability to score and rebound effectively in the NBA.

However, his rookie season has been marred by injuries, including a lower leg injury that kept him out for several games.

Despite the setbacks, Eason remains a promising young player for the Rockets.

Accolades

In college, Eason was recognized for his impactful performance off the bench at LSU, becoming the first player to win the SEC Sixth Man of the Year award while also being named to the All-SEC First Team in 2022.

His outstanding performance at LSU also earned him a spot on the All-SEC First Team in 2022.

He averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, demonstrating his ability to score and rebound effectively.

Additionally, his impressive season earned him national recognition as an AP Honorable Mention All-American and a spot on the Sports Illustrated Third Team All-America.

These honors underscored his status as one of the nation’s top players.

During his freshman year at Cincinnati, Eason was recognized for his contributions by being named to the AAC All-Freshman Team in 2021.

He averaged 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, showing promise as a young player.