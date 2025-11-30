Taxi driver attacked and killed by passenger in altercation in Kitsuru

Detectives are investigating an incident where a taxi driver was stabbed and killed by a passenger he had picked and was dropping in Kitsuru area, Nairobi.

The incident happened on Saturday November 29 dawn and left Kenneth Kimani Gachoka with fatal stab wounds.

Other drivers said Gachoka had picked up a passenger from a petrol station near Sankara area in Westlands who wanted to be dropped in at Chrisco Christian Church in Kitsuru.

Upon reaching the destination, an altercation broke out between the driver and his passenger.

The deceased driver told his colleagues before his death that the passenger stabbed him in the neck in the scuffle. He managed to escape and called his colleagues who rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene as part of the probe. The car was moved to the local police station pending other procedures.

Police moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and further probe. The hunt on the suspected killer is ongoing.

Police visited the petrol station to review security cameras in efforts to trace the killer.

Elsewhere in Kiserian, Kajiado County, police are investigating an incident where a woman was robbed of Sh175,000.

The money was transferred from the woman’s mobile phone, police said.

A gang had waylaid the woman as she drove to her gate on Friday night before taking her hostage and her driver.

They then robbed them of their mobile phones, a laptop and personal items. The car the two had was found abandoned in a thicket in the Mericho area, police said.

The hunt on the suspects is ongoing.

And a guard was seriously injured during a robbery incident at a supermarket in Matunda, Kakamega County.

The guard was found with hands tied and with deep cuts in the head. The supermarket he was guarding was broken into and assorted goods stolen.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Police said they recovered four jericans of five liters of cooking oil and ten kilos of rice near the scene after the Saturday morning attack. No arrest has been made so far.

And a parked plane was damaged on its landing gear after four dollies detached from a tractor at the cargo centre area at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The matter is under investigations, police said.