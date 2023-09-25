Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Fuel Relationship Speculation After Chiefs’ Victory

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have sparked rumors of a romantic relationship after being spotted together at Arrowhead Stadium following the Chiefs’ victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Swift, 33, was in attendance at the game, sitting alongside Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce. She passionately celebrated Kelce’s touchdown during the game and was seen walking side-by-side with him after the match. Swift donned a Chiefs jacket around her waist, further fueling speculation about their connection.

Before the game, Travis, also 33, had revealed that he had extended an invitation to Swift to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium, even after she had previously declined a bracelet with his phone number.

Their appearance together suggests that he didn’t take her initial refusal to heart and may now be in a budding romance with the music sensation.

This potential relationship follows Swift’s previous long-term involvement with actor Joe Alwyn.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in a postgame interview, humorously mentioned that he felt pressure to score a touchdown to make “Swifties,” Taylor Swift’s dedicated fanbase, happy. However, not all Swift fans appear to be thrilled about her newfound romance.

Kelly Keegs, the president of Barstool Sports and a self-proclaimed die-hard Swiftie, expressed her disapproval of Travis Kelce in a video rant.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Keegs voiced her astonishment at seeing Taylor at the game and criticized Kelce, describing him as “gross” and his actions as “corny.” She also questioned Swift’s loyalty to her favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also Read: Malibu Mayor Accuses Kourtney Kardashian Company of Expedited Event Approval

In response, Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother and co-host of their podcast “New Heights,” found Keegs’ rant highly amusing. He reposted her video and expressed his support for her sentiments with a “Go Birds!” caption.

Despite her initial reservations, Keegs eventually seemed to warm up to the idea of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

She playfully suggested that the tight end must have a certain quality to his favor and gave Swift a nod of approval for her choice.

While neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed their relationship, their joint appearance at the game has certainly sparked curiosity and conversation among fans and observers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...