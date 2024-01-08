Taylor Swift’s Cat Reportedly Has Higher Net Worth Than Travis Kelce

Cats.com recently unveiled its “Ultimate Pet Rich List,” spotlighting the “world’s wealthiest and most influential pets.”

The rankings, not limited to felines, showcase animals with substantial social media followings and lucrative ventures.

Claiming the third spot on the list is Olivia Benson, Swift’s Scottish Fold, with an impressive net worth of $97 million.

The feline sensation earned this fortune through appearances in Swift’s music videos, a dedicated merchandise line, and high-profile collaborations in advertisements for Diet Coke and Keds sneakers.

In contrast, Travis Kelce’s estimated net worth stands at $40 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.com.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, currently in the third year of a four-year $57.25 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, boasts additional income from endorsement deals with major brands like McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Nike, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Kelce, reflecting on his financial situation, shared in an interview with Vanity Fair in June, “My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am. Anytime I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?'” Despite acknowledging the allure of the free market and witnessing significant contracts, Kelce emphasized his love for winning and the favorable situation he finds himself in with the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, reportedly achieved billionaire status in October, with a net worth estimated at a “conservative” figure of $1.1 billion, primarily attributed to the success of her blockbuster Eras Tour.