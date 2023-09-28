Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift’s Appearance At NFL Game Amid Dating Rumors

Kansas City Chiefs NFL star Travis Kelce has expressed his admiration for pop sensation Taylor Swift following her appearance at one of his games, which caused a buzz on the internet.

Kelce, 33, gave a shout-out to Swift, also 33, during an episode of his podcast. He commended her for her presence at his game, calling it “pretty ballsy” and mentioning how much he enjoyed the weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears while Swift watched from Kelce’s box.

However, it was Swift who garnered significant attention during the game.

Numerous clips captured Swift cheering for the Chiefs and engaging in conversation with Kelce’s mother. A video showing Kelce and Swift leaving the game together has accumulated over 16 million views.

Speaking on the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” the NFL tight end praised Swift further, emphasizing the positive impressions she left on those in the suite. He mentioned her stunning appearance and the high regard in which everyone spoke of her.

Kelce humorously referred to memorable moments from the game, such as slow-motion chest bumps and high-fives with his mother. He even alluded to Swift’s song “Getaway Car” as they left the stadium together.

While Travis Kelce is a celebrity in his own right with two Super Bowl titles and a dating reality show, Swift’s immense fame outshines his, being a 12-time Grammy winner with over 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Following Swift’s attendance at the game, sales of Travis Kelce merchandise saw a 400% increase, catapulting him into the top five selling players in the league, according to sportswear company Fanatics.

The Chiefs’ game against the Bears drew 24.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched NFL contest of the weekend, as reported by Fox Sports. It also ranked as the highest-rated NFL game of the week among women in three different age groups.

Despite Kelce’s open comments about their encounter, he acknowledged the need to maintain privacy, especially considering Swift’s lower public profile regarding her personal life compared to his own, which often includes his podcast.

He stated, “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

