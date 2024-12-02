Bishop TD Jakes Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Onstage Health Scare

Renowned pastor Bishop TD Jakes has revealed that he recently underwent emergency surgery following a life-threatening health incident during a sermon at Potter’s House Church in Dallas.

Speaking to his congregation via video on Sunday, the 67-year-old Texas-based pastor expressed gratitude for surviving the ordeal, prompting a standing ovation from church members.

“Many of you don’t realize that you’re looking at a miracle,” Jakes said, according to TMZ. “I faced a life-threatening calamity. [I] was rushed to the ICU unit [and] I had emergency surgery. [I] survived this surgery. I’m back.”

While the pastor did not provide details about his condition, he assured the congregation that he is recovering. “The doctor wants me to go slow coming back, but I’m back … and I’m thankful to God for his goodness and mercy,” Jakes added.

The health scare occurred during his sermon on November 24, when Jakes abruptly stopped speaking and was seen shaking involuntarily before being assisted by others. The livestream of the service was quickly cut off, sparking concern and speculation online.

Social media was flooded with messages of support, with some fearing the pastor had suffered a stroke. The Potter’s House team later issued a statement confirming that Jakes was stable and receiving medical care.

“The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community,” the statement read. “Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, also updated followers on Instagram, expressing relief over her father’s recovery. “Today could’ve been a tragic day, but he’s doing well,” she shared. “He’s strong … but we really can’t thank you enough for your prayers and kind words.”

Bishop Jakes, who founded the non-denominational Potter’s House Church in 1996, leads a congregation of over 30,000 members.