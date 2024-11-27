Temporary Road Closures In Nairobi On Dec 1 For World AIDS Day Marathon

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced the temporary closure of 17 roads and seven streets in Nairobi on Sunday, December 1, 2024, to accommodate a half marathon event marking World AIDS Day.

The closure will take place from 6:00 am to 10:00 am, affecting key routes within the Central Business District (CBD).

Motorists using these roads during the morning hours are advised to plan accordingly and use alternative routes.

KURA Director-General Silas Kinoti explained that the marathon is aimed at promoting the health and well-being of men and boys, in line with the day’s theme.

The race will begin at Nyayo National Stadium and proceed through Museum Hill via Uhuru Highway.

Key roads and streets affected include Kenyatta Avenue, Koinange Street, Muindi Mbingu Street, Wabera Street, Taifa Road, Harambee Avenue, Parliament Road, Haile Selassie Avenue, Lower and Upper Hill Roads, and several others, including Marathon Road, Ragati Road, Hospital Road, and Enterprise Road.

Kinoti urged motorists to follow instructions from traffic police and marshals to minimize disruptions during the event.

“We request the public to utilize alternative routes as guided by traffic officers and marshals. We regret the inconvenience this will cause to your normal routine,” he said.