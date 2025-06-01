Tension as herder is killed in troubled Angata Barrikoi

More police officers were sent to Angata Barrikoi area, Transmara, Narok County to diffuse tension following the killing of a herder.

The herder was shot while grazing his livestock at Migingo area by unknown gunmen.

The attackers escaped with unknown number of livestock after the May 31 evening incident.

Julius Cheruiyot, 40 succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital as police pursued the attackers.

Police said they managed to recover all the stolen livestock but no arrest was made.

The deceased had visible gunshot wounds on the left side of the chest, both arms and at the nose.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The area has been a point of concern after six people were shot and killed in a clash with police over a piece of land.

This forced the transfer of almost all police officers in the area. Some locals invaded a police facility that hosted the General Service Unit and vandalized it after the personnel there were moved.

Since then, insecurity has been on the rise with at least four more people killed, many acres of sugar plantation being burnt and property destroyed.

In the same area of Osupuko location, one David Sakwa, 57 was found dead and the body lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the neck.

This is after he was attacked and killed by his son in an argument over domestic issues.

The assailant attacked him using a Maasai sword and died on the spot.

Police said the assailant escaped the scene and efforts to trace him are ongoing. The incident happened on Saturday morning.

The body was moved to a mortuary pending autopsy and investigations, police said.

Elsewhere in Hakati, Busia County, the body of a man was found floating on a dam after a suspected murder.

Police said the body belonged to a woman aged about 40.

The body had visible injuries in the mouth and cheek.

Police said the body is lying at a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.