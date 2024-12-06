Terance Mann Siblings: Get to Know Martin Mann

Terance Mann is a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Florida State University before being drafted by the Clippers in 2019.

Currently, Mann is sidelined due to a fractured middle finger on his left hand, which he sustained during a recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He is expected to undergo surgery and will be reassessed in approximately three weeks.

Siblings

Terance has a brother named Martin Mann.

Terance’s brother is a freshman forward on the Pace University men’s basketball team. He played basketball at Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts.

Terance’s parents are Daynia La-Force and Eustace Mann.

Daynia is the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Rhode Island.

College career

Mann attended Florida State University (FSU) from 2015 to 2019, where he quickly established himself as a key player on the basketball team.

Coming out of high school as a highly regarded recruit, Mann made an immediate impact during his freshman year, averaging 4.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

His contributions were crucial in helping FSU reach the NCAA Tournament that season.

As he progressed through college, Mann’s performance improved significantly.

In his sophomore year, he increased his scoring to 8.2 points per game and became more integral to the team’s success.

By his junior year, he had emerged as a standout player, averaging 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

This season was particularly notable as he played a key role in leading FSU to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

Mann’s senior year was his best, as he averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

His all-around skills and leadership were instrumental in guiding the Seminoles back to the NCAA Tournament.

By the time he finished his college career, Mann had solidified his reputation as a versatile player capable of contributing significantly on both ends of the court.

NBA career

In the 2019 NBA Draft, Mann was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 48th overall pick.

His selection was viewed as a potential steal due to his impressive college performance and skill set.

During his rookie season (2019-2020), Mann played in 57 games and averaged about 10 minutes per game.

He showcased his potential with averages of 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while demonstrating strong defensive capabilities.

Mann’s role within the Clippers expanded during the subsequent seasons.

In the 2020-2021 season, he became more involved in the rotation, averaging around 7.0 points per game while continuing to display his efficiency as a scorer.

A pivotal moment in his career came during the playoffs that year when he delivered a remarkable performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz, scoring 39 points and leading the Clippers to victory, which propelled them to their first-ever trip to the Western Conference Finals.

As of December 2024, Mann has continued to develop into a key role player for the Clippers, averaging around 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game throughout his career.

He is known for his defensive prowess, versatility on both ends of the floor, and ability to step up in clutch moments, solidifying his place in the NBA.

Accolades

Mann has achieved several accolades throughout his basketball career, both in college and the NBA.

During his time at Florida State University, he was recognized for his performance on the court, earning All-ACC Honorable Mention honors in both his junior and senior years.

Additionally, he was named to the All-ACC Tournament Second Team in 2019 and was a member of the NCAA West Regional All-Tournament Team in 2018, helping lead FSU to the Elite Eight that year.

Mann’s contributions extended beyond individual accolades; he was also a key player in significant tournament victories, including a notable win against second-seeded Xavier in the Sweet 16.

His college career culminated with multiple awards at FSU’s annual honors banquets, including the Mr. Hustle Award and recognition for his free throw and three-point shooting percentages.