Terrorists Exploiting New Technologies and Online Spaces to Strike, CS Mutua Says

Terrorists are increasingly exploiting new technologies and online spaces to enhance their operations.

Foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said terrorist organizations across Africa have been particularly nimble at adopting technological advancements and informational tools.

“I wish to underscore the imperative to protect online spaces from the threat of radicalization and the need to build capacities that effectively respond to terrorist media strategies,” he said.

He added another trend that may inform how the region will interact with the threat of terrorism particularly in Africa which is today the global epicenter for terrorist activity is the exploitation of protracted and fragmented conflicts by terrorists.

“The threat of terrorism and violent extremism in our region and across the continent is much higher in areas directly affected by conflict or neighbouring it. Terrorism, conflict and uncontrolled arms are mutually reinforcing vulnerabilities. To be effective, our responses need to wholesomely address this nexus,” he said.

He made the remarks when he announced Kenya had joined the Global Counter Terrorism Forum.

Mutua said Kenya is committed to working with global partners to combat terrorism, reduce recruitment, and strengthen capabilities.

He said the climate crisis which has exacerbated the factors conducive to terrorism including underdevelopment, forced displacement, food insecurity and competition is another trend.

“Climate change is a threat multiplier that shall prof shape how the threat of terrorism evolves and entrenches,” he added.

He affirmed Kenya’s commitment to collaborate with you in advancing our shared aspirations of a world free from terrorism.

The forum he said, provides members a common front and unity of purpose in confronting the shared challenge of terrorism and violent extremism.

“It has consistently provided a unique platform to harness collective efforts, maintain an advantage and develop innovative responses to the shared challenge of terrorism and violent extremism.”

As a frontline state that has anchored regional and international efforts to degrade and eliminate the threat of terrorism, Mutua said Kenya recognizes the forum’s invaluable role in achieving a future free of terrorism.

“Our formal membership not only serves to engender greater inclusivity and representation within the Forum but also accords us an opportunity to share perspectives based on our long interaction with this threat and the dynamic ways it continues to manifest in our region.”

This came as Kenya marked 10 years since terrorists raided Westgate Mall and killed more than 70 people and injured dozens others.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo led the occasion by first acknowledging the private security sector for plugging into our national security architecture.

“We have set about streamlining the industry, which has not only elevated our overall security infrastructure, but also spurred significant job creation and contributed to economic growth,” he said.

He said the aftermath served as a testament to the country’s collective strength and resilience, and taught leaders invaluable lessons on vigilance, preparedness, emergency response and the importance of never lowering guard against any threat to public security and safety.

“Subsequently, we are progressively enhancing our capacity through recruitment of more security personnel, establishment of formed units and elite squads, advanced training programs for our officers, and bolstered firepower as envisioned in the Police Equipment Modernization Programme.”

“Our end goal is to sustain the highest level of surveillance along our borders and covert/overt security operations across the country and neutralize the enemy before he strikes. This approach has yielded tremendous results in terms of the number of foiled terror attacks targeted at us,” he said.

He said some of the survivors bear physical scars that loudly echo the horrors they suffered in the hands of the enemy while many continue to endure profound psychological excruciation that no passage of time or empathetic words will ever assuage.

Director General of Private Security Regulatory Authority Fazul Mohamed said the government is now well on the way to fully integrating the private security industry into the national security infrastructure.

This, he argued, will enhance intelligence gathering, information sharing, crime detection and deterrence, crime scene protection and the collection and preservation of evidence.

“Once formalized, private security providers will have a direct line of communication with the government’s command and control centre to minimize bureaucratic red tape and speed up response in emergencies,” he said.

As part of our ongoing reforms, he said, they intend to recognize the private security officers for their bravery and distinguished service, which will ultimately shape their career paths.

The authority will develop a grading system that will recalibrate reward systems to ensure that officers who are deemed to have excelled in service delivery not only receive appropriate recognition, but also higher- grade categorization and placement in more professionally challenging service cadres.

“Under this arrangement, Grade ‘A’ PSOs will be rated as the most qualified and will be given the most critical assignments. Grade ‘B’ officers will be assigned to unarmed cash-in-transit escort duties. Finally, Grade ‘C’ officers will be assigned to guard homes and compounds of private individuals requiring security services.”

He said training will be a key requirement for the subsequent issuance of a Security Force Number to the private security guards.

“This number is a unique identifier designed to facilitate easy recognition of private security officers by members of the public and to assist the Government in keeping track of licensed private security officers.”

The issuance of the Security Force Numbers to the guards demonstrates commitment to scale up the initiative to cover all the nearly one million private security officers deployed across the country.

