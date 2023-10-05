Suspended KEMSA Boss Terry Ramadhani Among Ruto’s New Envoy Appointees

President William Ruto appointed former Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) CEO Terry Ramadhani, whom he suspended in May over a flawed procurement process at the State agency, as the deputy envoy to India.

It is not clear if the move means she has been cleared of any mess at KEMSA.

The anti graft agency- Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission had last week said no money was lost in the said scam.

Ramadhani was suspended in a scandal at KEMSA that left the country on the verge of losing Sh3.7 billion worth of anti-malaria nets from the Global Fund.

Then, Ruto sacked Dr Josephine Mburu as the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health’s State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards.

This was over a bungled procurement process handled by the Ministry of Heath that left the country on the verge of losing a Sh3.7 billion worth of anti-Malaria nets from the Global Fund.

Ruto also revoked the appointments of the Chairperson and Members of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) which was responsible for the flawed procurement process.

“The alleged maladministration on the part of KEMSA is with regard to the procurement of treated mosquito nets for those vulnerable households, which could have led to significant exposure to the disease and increase in its severity in the endemic regions,” a statement read in part.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha appointed new members to the KEMSA board after suspending Ramadhani alongside other staffers within the Ministry of Health (MOH) National Malaria Programme and KEMSA.

Global Fund had floated a tender worth Sh3.7 billion for the supply of 10.2 million long-lasting polyethylene and polyester nets to be distributed from November this year to July next year as part of the fight against Malaria mass campaign.

Come Wednesday October 4, Ruto announced the changes nominating and redeploying some Kenyan Ambassadors and their deputies including Ramadhani.

Below is the full list of the High Commissioners whose redeployment and nomination takes effect immediately:

1. Amb. Tabu Irina Dublin – Ireland

2. Amb. Willy Bat Beijing – China

3. Jane Wairimu Ndurumo – Pretoria, South Africa

4. Amb. George Morara Orina – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

5. Col. Rtd. Shem Amadi – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

6. Ms. Sabdio Dido Bashuna – Gaborone, Botswana

7. Mr. Jeremy Nyamasyo Ndola – Juba, South Sudan

8. Mr. Jeremy Laibuttah – Khartoum, Sudan

9. Mr. George Macgoye – Djibouti, Djibouti

10. Ms. Joyce Khasimwa Mmaitsi – Luanda, Angola

11. Amb. Phillip Mundia Githiora – Maputo, Mozambique

12. Amb. Isaac Keen Parashina – Abuja, Nigeria

13. Ms. Janet Mwawasi Oben – Kigali Rwanda

14. Hon. Kirin.o Kubai – Mogadishu, Somalia

15. Ms. Mercy Mueni Mutuku -Arusha, Tanzania

16. Mr. Abdi Weli Muhamad Husse – Hargeisa, Somalia

17. Ms. Fouzia Abdirahman Abass – Bern, Switzerland

18. Amb. Betty Chebet Cherwon- Paris, France

19. Amb. Fredrick Musambili Matwan’ga – Rome, Italy

20. Amb. Angeline Kavindu Musili – Stockholm, Sweden

21. Amb. Stella Orina – Berlin, Germany

22. Ms. Nairimas Sharon Ole Sein – Madrid, Spain

23. Mr. Maurice Makoloo – Vienna, Austria

24. Prof. Peter Ngure – UNESCO, Paris

25. Mr. Peter Munyiri – New Delhi, India

26. Prof. Emmy Jerono Kipsoi – Seoul, South Korea

27. Mr. John Ronald Ekitela – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

28. Dr. Wilson Kogo – Canberra, Australia

29. Mr. Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

30. Lt. Gen Albert Kendagor – Tel Aviv, Israel

31. Mr. Mohamed Nur Adan – Doha, Qatar

List of the deputy high commissioners

1. Amb. James Waweru – Geneva, Switzerland

2. Dr. Alome Kasera Achayo – Paris, France

3. Amb. Edwin Afande – London, United Kingdom

4. Ms. Valerie Ruene – Berlin German

5. Ms. Irene Maswan – Moscow, Russia

6. Mr. Daniel Cheruiot Tanui – Brussels, Germany

7. Mr. Anthon Mayo Ngugi- The Hague, Netherlands

8. Dr. Jayne Khasoa Luseneka – UNESCO, Paris

9. Mr. Moni Manyanqe – Ottawa, Canada

10. Ms. Terry Ramadhani – New Delhi, India

11. Ms. Lynette Mwendwa Ndile – Beijing, China

12. Amb. Jackline Moraa Kenani – Seoul, South Korea

13. Amb. Arthur Andambi – Tokyo, Japan

14. Mr. Daniel Mumina Nganda – Dubai, UAE

