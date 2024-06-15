Thandiwe Newton Siblings: All About Jamie Newton

Thandiwe Newton is a British actress born on November 6, 1972, in London, England.

Her mother, Nyasha, is a Zimbabwean princess from the Shona tribe, and her father, Nick Newton, is a British lab technician.

Newton began her acting career in the early 1990s, starring in films like Flirting and Interview with the Vampire.

She gained recognition for her roles in Mission: Impossible II, Crash and The Pursuit of Happyness. She has received numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy Award and a BAFTA Award.

Newton has also been involved in various charity work and was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2019 for her services to film and charity.

Siblings

Thandiwe has a younger brother named Jamie Newton. The siblings were raised together by their parents, Nyasha and Nick Newton, in London, England.

Jamie is not as well-known as his sister, who has had a successful acting career.

The Newton family has a diverse cultural background that has influenced Thandiwe’s life and career, shaping her perspectives and experiences.

Career

Newton began her acting career in the early 1990s, making her film debut in the 1991 movie, Flirting.

She then had supporting roles in films like Interview with the Vampire and Jefferson in Paris.

Newton gained international recognition for her lead role in the 1998 film, Beloved, alongside Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover.

This led to her being cast in high-profile blockbuster movies like Mission: Impossible II and The Chronicles of Riddick.

Newton won a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2004 film Crash. She received praise for her performances in movies like The Pursuit of Happyness and For Colored Girls.

On television, Newton had a recurring role on the medical drama ER from 2003 to 2009.

She later starred as Maeve Millay in the HBO series, Westworld, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award.

Throughout her career, Newton has consistently delivered powerful and nuanced performances, earning her critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

She has established herself as one of the most talented and versatile actresses of her generation.

Personal life

Newton has been married to Ol Parker, a British film producer and screenwriter, since 1998.

The couple met while working on the film Flirting in 1991, and they began dating shortly after. They got married in 1998 and have three children together.

Their eldest child, Ripley, is a young adult now, born in 2000.

Ripley has been involved in the entertainment industry, working as a production assistant on several films and television shows.

Their second child, Nico, is a teenager born in 2004.

Nico has also been involved in the entertainment industry, making her acting debut in the 2019 film, Dumbo.

Their youngest child, Booker, is an eight-year-old boy born in 2014.

Booker has been seen accompanying his parents to various events and has already shown an interest in the entertainment industry.

Newton has spoken highly of her husband and children, often sharing stories about her family life and the importance of balancing her career with her personal life.

Ol Parker has also been supportive of his wife’s career, often attending red-carpet events and providing a strong foundation for their family.