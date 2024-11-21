The 7 Most Common Truck Accidents and Why You Need a Lawyer on Your Side

Truck accidents are frightening and often catastrophic due to commercial trucks’ massive size and weight. With more trucks on the road each year, the risks of serious accidents, from tire blowouts to rollover accident, are rising. Understanding the most common types of truck accidents is essential for anyone involved, and knowing why legal representation is crucial can make all the difference. Here’s a look at the seven most common types of truck accidents.

Jackknife Accidents

Jackknife accidents occur when a truck’s trailer swings at a sharp angle, creating a “V” or “L” shape between the cab and trailer. This type of accident often happens when a truck brakes too suddenly, causing the trailer to skid out of control. Jackknifing can lead to multi-vehicle pile-ups, especially on busy highways, as it blocks multiple lanes of traffic. These accidents are extremely dangerous due to the truck’s loss of control and the likelihood of collision with surrounding vehicles.

Rollover Accidents

A rollover accident happens when a truck tips over onto its side or roof. This can be caused by taking a turn too fast, driving on uneven surfaces, or attempting sudden evasive maneuvers. Due to a truck’s high center of gravity, rollovers are more common with large commercial vehicles than passenger cars. When a truck rolls over, it can crush smaller vehicles in its path, leading to severe injuries or fatalities for the occupants.

Underride Accidents

Underride accidents are particularly devastating. In these accidents, a smaller vehicle slides underneath a truck’s trailer, often because the truck stops suddenly or cuts across lanes. Because of the height difference between cars and truck trailers, these crashes can result in serious head injuries, decapitation, or fatalities. Regulations require trucks to have guards to prevent underride, but these aren’t always effective or properly maintained.

Rear-End Collisions

Rear-end collisions occur when a truck hits another vehicle from behind or when a vehicle crashes into the rear of a truck. Due to their weight, trucks require much more distance to come to a full stop, making it difficult for drivers to avoid rear-end collisions in sudden braking situations. When a truck rear-ends a car, the sheer force can cause severe damage, even if the collision occurs at relatively low speeds.

Blind Spot (No-Zone) Accidents

Trucks have large blind spots, also known as “no-zones,” around the vehicle’s sides, rear, and front. If a car is in one of these zones, the truck driver may not see it, leading to a serious accident if the truck changes lanes or makes a turn. Blind spot accidents are a common type of collision involving trucks, often resulting from a lack of awareness by drivers in smaller vehicles and the difficulty truck drivers face in seeing every part of the road around them.

Wide Turn Accidents

Trucks require more space to make turns, especially right turns. In a wide turn accident, a truck may swing left before making a right turn or take up multiple lanes to complete the turn. This maneuver can lead to crashes if nearby vehicles are unaware of the truck’s path and get squeezed between the truck and the curb or another vehicle. Drivers unfamiliar with a truck’s turning needs can easily be caught off guard and involved in a collision.

Tire Blowout Accidents

A tire blowout can happen when a truck tire bursts due to wear and tear, debris on the road, or excessive heat buildup from long drives. A blowout can cause the driver to lose control, leading to the truck swerving or rolling over. Pieces of tire debris can also strike nearby vehicles, causing additional hazards on the road. Tire blowouts are often preventable with regular maintenance, but they still account for many accidents involving trucks.

Why Legal Representation Matters After a Truck Accident

Legal representation is essential if you or a loved one has been involved in a truck accident. Truck accident cases can be complex and involve multiple parties—such as the trucking company, the driver, and insurance providers. A skilled attorney can help you navigate the legal process, negotiate with insurance companies, and ensure you receive fair compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages.

Truck companies often have teams of lawyers who work to minimize payouts, so having an experienced attorney on your side levels the playing field. They’ll investigate the accident thoroughly, gather evidence, and build a strong case on your behalf. In addition, truck accident cases often involve federal regulations, which an experienced attorney will be well-versed in, ensuring no important detail is overlooked.

Final Word

Being involved in a truck accident is a challenging experience, but you don’t have to face it alone. With the right legal representation, you can protect your rights and seek the compensation you deserve, allowing you to focus on recovery and moving forward.